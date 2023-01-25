Carolyn W. Fernandez NORTHFIELD — Carolyn Wakefield Fernandez, born August 6, 1922, no longer young and filled with days, died at age 100 on January 18 in her Northfield home surrounded by her loving sons and other family members. She will be remembered by her innumerable accomplishments and contributions to the community as well as her elegance, wry wit, and impeccable taste. Raised in Morrisville by her mother, Ethel Wakefield, she graduated from the People’s Academy in 1939 before attending Vesper George School of Art in Boston where she studied Art Appreciation and Clothing & Interiors. For six years she worked for Windsor Art Galleries as and Peter of Northfield, she made for her beloved family, a comfortable and stylish home. From 1981 - 1985, Carolyn assisted in the evaluation of over 450 antique quilts for the Vermont Quilt Festival, of which she became a member of the Board of Trustees and the Chairperson of the Search Committee in 1983. Carolyn also studied dated quilts and textiles in the collection of the Shelburne Museum, as a certified art dealer and appraiser with the Vermont Antiques Association and member of the New England Appraiser’s Association. Her buttermilk doughnuts, sold at the family market from the sixties to eighties, and in later years at other local businesses, were a much celebrated town tradition. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Carolyn was an avid traveler, sojourning to Spain with her lively sisters-in-law, Nina Fernandez-Platt, Irene Fernandez-Anderson and Julia Fernandez-Popowski, all married to high-ranking military officers. She also visited other parts of Europe, including Italy, Austria, and Switzerland with her daughterin-law, Jennifer, and grand-daughter, Lisa. She is survived by her three sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The Fernandez family would like to thank Carol Patterson, Carolyn’s Personal Health Attendant, and the rest of the excellent staff at CVHHH, for their endless love and tireless care. A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held in the spring at the Methodist Church in Northfield. Further details will be made available by Kingston Funeral Home, https://memorials.vtfuneralhomes.com/carolynfernandez/5124050/index.php
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.