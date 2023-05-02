Carolyn Schnitger GRANITEVILLE — Carolyn Schnitger, 95, of Baptist Street passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on February 2, 1928, in Rockville Center, New York, she was the daughter of Floyd and Jesse (Robertson) Brower. On February 21, 1948, she married Edward Warren Schnitger in Rockville Center, NY. Following their marriage, they made their home in New York and Connecticut before moving to Vermont. Carolyn was a member of the Green Mountain Gospel Chapel in Randolph, Vermont. Survivors include her daughter Lynn Leggat of Pocatello, ID, her son Gary Schnitger of Montpelier, VT and her twin sister, Janet Bennett of Berlin, VT, as well nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Edward Schnitger. Per her wishes, there are no services planned. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
