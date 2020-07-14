Carolyn L. Foster WILLIAMSTOWN — Carolyn L. Foster, 79, of Rood Pond Road passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with her family nearby. Born on July 5, 1941, in Barton, she was the daughter of Abner and Mae Mason and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1959. Following high school, she married Ralph “Alan” Foster in Montgomery Village, Vermont, and together, they raised four children, Robert, Lynn, Bryan and Kevin. She was a dedicated wife and loving mother who supported her family no matter how far away their lives took them. While Carolyn put in countless hours raising her children, she also understood the importance of surrounding yourself with good friends. She and Alan treasured the time spent together with their lifelong friends and her family enjoyed hearing stories of the fun they had camping, playing cards and simply hanging out. As her family grew over the years, Carolyn never stopped providing unconditional love and support. She always surrounded herself with loved ones, especially during the holidays when they would all gather together in her home. She also cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they felt the same way about her. Life on “the hill” will never be the same, but the happy memories will always comfort those who loved her. Survivors include her children, Robert and wife Eileen, Lynn and husband Nelson Bancroft, Bryan and Kevin, all of Vermont; grandchildren, Jennifer, JR, Richard and Justin; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Chaulifoux and Doreen Billado. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Alan; her sister, Hazel; and her brother, Lewis. A private service to honor and celebrate Carolyn’s life will be held at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Branches of Hope, c/o CVMC, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, VT 05602. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com. “Kicking and screaming!”
