Carolyn K. Beauregard CALAIS — Carolyn Kay Beauregard, 51, of Moscow Woods Road,Calais,VT passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center, Carolyn was born on July 6, 1971, the daughter of Joyce Parker. She attended East Montpelier Elementary School, and graduated from Union 32 High School in 1988. After graduating a year early from high school, Carolyn worked many years for Capital City Press until the birth of her first daughter. Carolyn's focus then shifted to her family which led her to work as the Food Service Manager at the school her daughters attended. For 13 years, she was loved and appreciated by the staff and students at Calais Elementary School and highly regarded for her delicious food. Carolyn and Alan Beauregard began dating in1986 when she was a freshman in high school. In 1997, Carolyn married Alan at the Unitarian Church in Barre, VT. They were inseperable for 36 years and spent their time outdoors, traveling, hosting parties, and building a beautiful family together. Carolyn's passion was her three girls. From basketball to field hockey games, Carolyn attended every event to support her daughters. She could often be found, coaching, spectating, keeping books or time. She was their biggest fan and always encouraged them to give 110%. When she wasn't in a gymnasium or on a field, she enjoyed hiking, biking, four-wheeling, gardening, and being on the boat with her family and two dogs. She had an infectious laugh that will never be forgotten, a smile bright as the sun, and a personality larger than life. She will live on in the memories and hearts of everyone who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Alan Beauregard; her three daughters, Zoie Beauregard, Alaina Beauregard, and Natalie Beauregard; her mother, Joyce Parker; her brother,Clint Cliché; her sister, Seandell Durgin spouse Steven Durgin; nephews; and by many other close family and friends that she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her brother, Kevin Cliché. Calling hours will be open to family and friends from 6-8 pm on Friday the 29th of July at Guare & Sons Funeral Home, Montpelier, VT. A private graveside service with immediate family will be held at Fairview Cementary, East Calais, VT on Saturday the 30th of July. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
