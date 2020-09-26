Carolyn "Jane" Reynolds SOUTH RANDOLPH — It is with great sadness we inform you that Carolyn "Jane" Reynolds, 82, formerly of South Randolph passed on peacefully Sept. 9, 2020. Valedictorian of her class, anything Jane put her mind to she excelled at, and pursued many interests over the years. They included: farming, 4-H leader, VEHC, Gifford hospital board, VINS school program, hunting, fishing, cooking, gardening, bird watching, painting and quilting were just a few. Extremely artistic, she enjoyed sharing her gifts with others and taught classes quite often. Jane would tell you the best time of her life was the 35 years she spent on the family farm with Russ and their three children, Scott (Marcia) Reynolds, Carol (Richard) Squire and Sarah (Rick) Paul. She was known for her hard work, great cooking and sugar on snow parties. If you stopped by, there was always a cup of coffee on for you. She loved her family and all things nature, thoroughly appreciating the beautiful world around her. After Russ and Jane sold the farm, Jane started working at M&M Redemption Center, then DLM services as an accountant and did so for over 30 years. They moved to Barre where she was known for her beautiful gardens, especially her enormous clematis, her little dog, Duchess, and of course, she was the witch of White Street every Halloween! After Russ passed on Nov. 9, 2013, she moved to an apartment in Barre and continued working until last year. She spent much time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her tremendous joy. She enjoyed life, her family and her fierce independence until the very end. Besides her children, Jane leaves behind her brother, Don (Carissa) Smith; sister-in-law Rebecca Reynolds, brother-in-law Roger Gamelin; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Marjorie Smith; mother- and father-in-law, Howard F. and Margaret Reynolds; sister Diane Gamelin; brother-in-law Howard S. Reynolds, sister- and brother-in-law, Eloise and Floyd McPheteres. We wish to thank the family and friends who have given her so much love and support for all of these years. Special thanks go to Tracy Olmstead, who helped keep her supplied during COVID-19; her dear friends, Denise and Ted Clark, Liz and Paul O'Grady, Carolyn and Hughie Raycraft, and Srharni Chiu. We also wish to thank Scott's employer, United Ag and Turf of South Royalton, as well as Sarah's, Dr. Gustafson of Palatine, Illinois, for their support. Special thanks and extreme gratitude to the wonderful staff of Home Health & Hospice. Please honor Jane by contributing to: Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Per Jane's request, her family will celebrate her life privately. We invite you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com. "Above all love each other deeply, because love covers a multitude of sins. Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace and its various forms." Peter 4:18-12
