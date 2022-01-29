Carolyn J. Surprise NORTHFIELD FALLS — Carolyn J. Surprise, 81, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born in Northfield on Sept. 26, 1940, the daughter of Norman and Vera Belle (Davis) Kirkpatrick. She was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1958. She married the love of her life, Leonard “Soupy” Surprise, on Oct. 4, 1958. Together, they raised their six children in Northfield. Soupy predeceased her Feb. 28, 2021. Carolyn enjoyed reading, travel and especially, spending time with her family. Survivors include her six children, Sheila, Pam, Leonard “Chuck” II, Sharee, Paul “Rusty,” David; three siblings, Kerry Kirkpatrick, Ronald Kirkpatrick, Suzanne Kirkpatrick; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 62 years, she was predeceased by her sister, Janice L. Surprise. There are no calling hours. A memorial service at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph Center is being planned for this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is handling the arrangements.
