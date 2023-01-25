Carolyn G. Swift BARRE — Carolyn Guy Swift, 80, a longtime resident of Swift Road, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Her family was with her at her bedside. Born on May 31, 1942, in Barre, she was the daughter of Edward and Lora (Davis) Guy. She attended elementary school in Websterville and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1960. On April 9, 1965, she married the love of her life, Stephen Swift in a ceremony held at Websterville Baptist Church. The two made their home in Barre where they raised their three sons. Stephen passed away in 2008. Carolyn began her working career as a bookkeeper for Granite City Creamery from 1960 – 1967. She then went on to operate the Swift Family Farm with her husband for many years. After eventually retiring from farming, she filled her time working at the Brookside Country Store for some years. She was an active member of the Websterville Baptist Church, as well as providing them her bookkeeping skills. She was an expert knitter, belonging to the church knitting group. She always gave her creations of hats, scarves, blankets, and mittens to her family and friends. She was also very generous, providing needed mittens to the church for charities as well as donating her mittens, scarves and hats to the WCAX Mitten Tree each year. Her family often commented that when she was knitting, sparks would be flying from her needles. As an avid reader, her apartment would also double as a lending library for her family and friends. Carolyn is survived by three sons William Swift and his wife, Cathy of South Barre; Robert Swift and his wife, Julie of Barre Town; and Michael Swift also of Barre Town; her grandchildren Christopher Swift and his companion, Melinda Compo of Barre; Amanda Swift of South Barre; Kaylee Lambert and her husband, Travis of Williamstown and Kassidy Swift; and her sister Susan Senecal and her husband, Tom of Essex Junction as well as her stepmother Marylu Guy of Waterbury. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Stephen. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Carolyn’s life will be held in the Plainfield Center Cemetery at a time to be announced in the Spring. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
