Carolyn Fernandez NORTHFIELD — Carolyn Fernandez, 100 years young, of Northfield, VT passed away on January 18, 2023. Please join us for a celebration of her life. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 1st at 1:00 pm at the Northfield Methodist Church on 152 So. Main Street, Northfield, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Vermont Home Heath and Hospice. A complete obituary can be viewed on the Times Argus website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.