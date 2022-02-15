Carolyn E. Haskins BARRE — Carolyn Elaine "Carol" Haskins, born Oct. 2, 1957, passed away, surrounded by her family, after a long fight with COVID, on Jan. 31, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother, Bernice Iona Walter, who passed away in 2015; and her father, Lawrence Arthur Haskins, who passed away in 2000. She was also predeceased by her brother, Duane Lawrence Haskins, who passed in 1997; and her brother in-law, Howard Smith, who passed away in 2010. Carol loved to spend time with her family and friends, always loved an adventure. She loved going out having a good time dancing, singing karaoke and just listening to bands and music. She enjoyed camping with her grandkids, swimming and picnics at the beach. She enjoyed doing puzzles and crocheting, mostly in the winter months to pass the time. She liked long car rides and enjoyed the sun. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee with a good movie. She was strong and fearless and helped everyone, even when she couldn’t. Carol is survived by her three children, April Bahner, of Barre, Terry Bahner, of Rochester, and Sarah Bahner, of Barre; her six grandchildren, Hailey and Shane Salls Jr., Olivia and Alexis Bahner, Logan and Serenity Bailey; one great-grandchild, River-Rose Thompson, whom she was so excited and proud to be a great-grandma to. Carol is also survived by her siblings, brother Dana Haskins and wife Ruth, of Duxbury; brother Andy Haskins and life partner Carol Morse, of Starksboro; sister Charlene (Sam) Smith, of Berlin; sister Candy LaPlatney and husband Bob, of Cicero, New York; and brother Delnar Haskins, of Berlin. Carol is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, extended family; and the father of her children, Barry Bahner Sr., of Barre. Carol will be dearly missed every day. We will be having a celebration of life in late spring/early summer for this beautiful lady. A date and place will be given at a later time. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
