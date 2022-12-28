Carolyn A. Peake WILLIAMSTOWN — Carolyn Ann Peake, a long-time resident was called home to be with her Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, December 25, 2022, with her husband, Stanley, at her bedside. Born on January 4, 1951in Barre City, she was the daughter of Carl and Flora Mary (Miller) Riddell. She attended elementary school in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1969 and briefly attended the University of Vermont before accepting the marriage proposal by Stanley “Howard” Peake. They married in 1970, initially living in Plainfield, then made their permanent home on a few acres of land on the “Riddell Farm” where they created their own ‘mini farm’ with fruit trees, vegetable and flower gardens. Carolyn enjoyed living amongst nature and often shared stories of various “critters” including black bears, deer, moose, wild birds and recently, “her chipmunks”. Family and community were important to Carolyn. She seldom missed a family gathering and kept in touch with what all her relatives were up to. She was a member of the Orange County Maple Producers Association and an occasional winner at the cribbage gathering in Chelsea. At home, she and Stanley spent many hours raising and “putting by” fruits and vegetables, fish and venison, often sharing their bounty with others. Carolyn was the proud owner of The Good Shepherd Book Shop in Barre for thirteen years, making lasting friendships with many of her customers. She also spent many years sharing recipes and cooking tips with a faithful audience of “Across the Fence” folk on WCAX-TV. That led her to the delightful assignment as a “baked goods” judge at the Tunbridge Fair for many years. She also worked as a cook at The Gardens in Williamstown for five years. Reading, crafts and needlework were among Carolyn’s favorite quiet time activities. She enjoyed 34 years of travel to Prince Edward Island, Canada, and drives around New England and to Michigan allowed her to meet new people, cultivate long-term friendships, and pursuing another hobby – photography and creating photo albums! She was also proud to be a very long-time blood donor, finally receiving her 22-gallon pin. Perhaps her most satisfying achievement was becoming a Lay Minister. Not only did her religious studies allow her to work as pastor to Vermonters in several area churches, but also hold services for residents of Williamstown Gardens for many years. It was her honor to minister to and befriend many wonderful older citizens there. After her diagnosis, Carolyn bravely volunteered for a cancer drug trial at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, hoping to be one of the fortunate ones to help Dr. Evelyn Flemming and her associates find a cure (or life extending treatment) for cancer. She often remarked that “her team” of doctors, nurses, and all the wonderful medical professionals there, “are amazing!” Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Stanley Peake, her sisters Elizabeth (Michael) Persons, Susan (Kenneth) Robbins, and Cindy (Steve) Endersen, and her brother James as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and all the wonderful friends she had collected in her lifetime. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the United Church of Chelsea, 11 North Common, Chelsea. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641, or by paying it forward and donating blood in Carolyn’s name, or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
