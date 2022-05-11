Carole (St. Martin) Emerson BERLIN — Carole (St. Martin) Emerson, 83, of Black Road, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. Born on Aug. 8, 1938, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Henry and Naomi (Corbeil) St. Martin. She attended elementary and high school in Saugus, Massachusetts. On Nov. 16, 1957, she married Earl Emerson in Saugus, and they lived mostly in the Saugus area until they moved to Berlin, Vermont, in 1970. Carole was a homemaker and farmer, she enjoyed raising Nubian goats, a very special breed, and made goat cheese which she sold at various farmers markets in the central Vermont area. She also raised llamas which she sheared and made yarn from. She loved animals, especially goats and her therapy dogs, which she brought to area hospitals. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Berlin for many years, volunteered on several church committees and taught Sunday school. In her earlier years, she was a member of the 4-H Club with her children. Survivors include her husband, Earl Emerson, her three children, two grandchildren and one step-grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
