Carole Nadon Tucker NORTHFIELD — Carole Nadon Tucker, 78, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home, lovingly surrounded by her family. She was born in Northfield on Jan. 29, 1943, the daughter of Eugene and Pearl (Woodman) Nadon. She was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1961. In 1966, Carole married Reginald “Reggie” Tucker in the United Methodist Church of Northfield. They lived all their married lives in Northfield, most of which in their beautiful log home they built together on Winch Hill in 1973. Carole was a career-long beautician, having worked in Stowe, Rabbit Hollow, Styles R Us in Northfield and most of all, her own salon, “Carole’s ‘Hare’ Do,” in her home on Winch Hill where she developed many close and dear friendships. Carole and Reggie loved to dance together! She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Northfield where she and Reggie taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed camping, quilting, sewing, crafting and most of all, spending time with her beloved family. She enjoyed the simplicity of life. She was always content to read a book in the cool breeze on her front porch while watching cars drive in and out of Tuck’s Repair. Everyone who met her couldn’t help but love her and her infectious giggle. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Reggie; three children, Lisa Abrams (Marty), of Long Island, and their children, Jodi and Joseph; Sara Tucker Wolf (Chadde), of Berlin, and their children, Allison and Logan; Timothy Tucker (Annette), of Northfield, and their son, Cole. Also surviving are two siblings, Fred Nadon, of Northfield, Jodi Leonard (Jack), of Northfield, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Sally Pedley. In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641; or Friedreich Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), 533 West Uwchlan Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family. “I hope someone names their fish after me!” — Carole
