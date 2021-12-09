Carolann Christie-Roberts MORETOWN — Carolann Christie-Roberts, 78, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on April 8, 1943, she was the daughter of Wilfred A. and Jean Marie (Fortier) Weeks. She attended Barre schools and became a Licensed Practical Nurse later in life graduating from the Thompson School of Practical Nursing with the Class of 1987. She was a lifelong employee of the Central Vermont Medical Center and its affiliate Woodridge Nursing Home in the capacity of nurse and housekeeper until she retired in April of 2009. On Nov. 9, 1973, she married Alexander B. Christie in Barre. They made their home in Barre and later in Moretown where he died on June 20, 2004. On March 17, 2007, she married Gerard Roberts in Moretown. They made their home in Moretown until he died on Sept. 8, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center. Carolann enjoyed embroidering, crocheting and other crafts, as well as gardening, fishing and camping with family and friends. She had belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary Post #10 of Barre. Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Lord, of Moretown; her son, Ronald Christie, of Barre; her brothers, Raymond Weeks and Frederick Massey Jr. and his wife, Linda, all of Barre, and John Massey, of Florida; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Teri Christie; her stepfather, Frederick Massey Sr.; her brothers, Wilfred Weeks, Robert A. Weeks and Richard Weeks; and her sister, Germaine Marinelli. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the spring in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.