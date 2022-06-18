Carol Woodward Healy BARRE — Carol Woodward Healy, age 81, of Osteen, Florida, died May 30, 2022, at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, of complications from a fall. She was preceded in death by James Norman Healy, her husband of 37 years; and her brother, Robert H. Woodward Sr., of Pflugerville, Texas. Survivors include her stepchildren, Michael Healy, of Nashua, New Hampshire, Ellen (Bruce) Adams, of Berlin, Vermont, John (Shannon) Healy, of Maitland, Florida, David Healy, of Casselberry, Florida; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and great friends on Lemon Bluff and elsewhere. Memorial service is at 3 p.m. June 26, 2022, 840 Lemon Bluff Road, Osteen, FL 32764 and graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Sept 9, 2022, Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Carol Healy Memorial Fund at Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens where she was a volunteer working with giraffes. Mail your check and include Carol's name in the memo line to: Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, P.O. Box 470309, Lake Monroe, FL 32747. Read full obituary by visiting Deguispe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL www.degusipe.com.
