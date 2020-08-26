Carol Record BARRE — The graveside service for Carol Record, 76, formerly of Randolph who died Oct. 26, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in West Hill Cemetery in Williamstown. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
