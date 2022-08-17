Carol R. Mitchell PLATTSBURGH, NY — Carol Rennell Mitchell, 75, of Plattsburgh, passed away Friday August 12, 2022 at her home in the loving care of her daughter, Tina, and Nurse Heather from Hospice of the North Country. She passed on privately, as she wanted, but had many special family members and friends, sending her love and prayers. She was born in Plattsburgh on December 12, 1946, the daughter of David Dewey and Adelaide (Parrotte) Rennell. Carol was the oldest of five siblings and had many stories of growing up in a big family in Plattsburgh on “The Hill”. Stories of snow storms, evening picnics at the City beach, Sunday drives to Port Kent, and walks around the block. She graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in 1964. She then went on to school at Champlain Valley School of Nursing in Plattsburgh, where she graduated in 1967. Her career as a nurse was more than a career. It was truly her calling. If you were a patient of hers, you had one of the most skilled, knowledgeable, caring, honest, and hard-working nurses. She was a fierce advocate for her patients and she had the ability to connect with people that made all the difference. She told you the truth and then told it again, although, she always made you laugh at the same time. Her calling took her to Champlain Valley Hospital (NY), Ellenville Community Hospital (NY), Springfield Hospital (VT), Central Vermont Hospital (VT), Copley Hospital (VT), Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (VT), Evergreen Nursing Home (NY), Clinton County Home Care (NY), and finally to Clinton County Mental Health Clinic (NY). She took a break from nursing for a few years, in order to be available to her children as they went through school. During those years she worked for The State of Vermont in various departments. Being a Mother was her second calling. She worked so very hard, as a single Mother, to make sure her children were taken care of and loved. She never missed a school concert, art show, parent/teacher conference, sporting event, or awards banquet. She was the Mom that was there, always. She was also the Sister, the Aunt, the Grammy, and the Friend that could be counted on. Her Grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. She was so proud of each and every one of them. Her sense of humor was ever present, her smile was unforgettable, her intelligence allowed her to speak on many different topics, and her ability to accept life’s ups and downs with grace was amazing. Her strength was unmatched. She is survived and cherished by her daughters, Renee Bates (William), Tina Mitchell (Troy Cirillo ); her Son-in-Law, Donald Fair (Veronica Eldred); her siblings, Thomas Rennell (Carol), Donna Belanger (William), Kathy O’Connor (Michael), a Brother-in-Law, Bruce Stevens; her Grandchildren, Taylor A. Fair, Maxwell C. Fair, Hannah C. Fair, Shelby J. Midgett, and Marcus A. Midgett; eleven nieces and nephews; and numerous grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, David Dewey Rennell and Adelaide (Parrotte) Rennell and her sister Susan (Rennell) Stevens. A very special thank you goes out to Dr. Elise Everett and all of her amazing team members (especially the ever-sassy Jordan). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the North Country. Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Victory Church. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
