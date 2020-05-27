Carol Mae Delude OCALA, Fla. — Carole Mae Delude, 87, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, in Ocala, Florida. She was born Jan. 29, 1933, in Brattleboro, Vermont, to Margaret E. Morse and Joseph Adelard Nault. She married Reginald F. Delude on March 26, 1977, in Northfield, Vermont. They just celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. In addition to her parents and stepfather H. Edward Johnson, Carole was predeceased by two stepsisters, Ruth Johnson Bigelow, Martha Johnson Dumouchel, and recently, her stepbrother, Richard Armitage Johnson. She is survived by the love of her life, Reginald F. Delude; two daughters, Lorraine M. Marcille of Pulaski, New York, and Karen L. Robinson (Larry) of Ocala, Florida; two grandchildren, Scott Marcille (Janalee) of Castleton, Vermont, and Jennifer Marcille (George Haley) of Hampton, New York; two step-granddaughters, Regina Stiles (Jorge) and Toni Baker (Matt), of Tampa, Florida; 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews; and sisters, Patricia Horton of Vermont and Jayne Cady of Utah. No formal arrangements will be held at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
