Carol L. MacDougall BARRE — Carol Lia MacDougall, 77, of Barre died on 26 May 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Carol was the daughter of David H. and Electa L. (Bass) MacDougall. She was born in Barre, VT, on 28 March 1946. Carol and her family moved to Northfield when she was a young child. Despite being “excommunicated” from her church when she was a teen, Carol graduated from Northfield High School as the Class of 1964’s “Best Looking Girl” with many, more meaningful, accolades and accomplishments. Carol married Greydon Teele Sargent, Jr., in 1965, and the couple settled in Northfield Falls. They had two children, Cara Lia and Greydon Teele (Greydie), III. Prior to attaining motherhood, Carol worked briefly at Northfield Savings Bank. When her first child was born, she became a stay-at-home-mom, and soon, SAHMom-to-every-child-within-walking-distance. The Sargent residence was home base for all the Falls kids. Once both of her children were in school full-time, Carol went to work in the registrar’s office at Norwich University. Later, she became Assistant Librarian at Northfield Jr.-Sr. High School, as her alma mater was now called–the school her children were then attending. Carol’s children eventually grew independent enough that Carol could give some thought to herself, and she decided to go to college. She received her degree and pursued a career in social work, in time becoming an adoption social worker for the State of Vermont. Many of Carol’s dearest friends are people she met while traveling around the state, and occasionally far outside of the state, to help her “kiddos.” She was recognized as an Angel in Adoption® by Senator Leahy in 2002. Carol retired when she was supposed to and spent a brief period actually being retired, but that situation didn’t satisfy her. Until shortly before her death, Carol was working two paying jobs of which she was very proud: She was an Evaluation Specialist at Easterseals Vermont, where she worked tirelessly to hear the voices of the parents served, through interviews and surveys; and she was a Program Services Technician in the Vermont Information Centers Division, first as the Nice Lady Who Found Us A Hotel, then as a writer and editor of tests for the Vermont Ambassador Program. Carol was a very proud Vermonter and, indeed, a fervent Ambassador for the state. Ask the grandchildren about the Philadelphia “Maple” Syrup Incident. Carol also volunteered every Saturday of open season at the Vermont Granite Museum–a fantastic institution to which you should lend your support. The museum allowed her to learn and teach, both of which tasks suited her well. The only thing Carol cherished as much as, possibly more than, being a mother was being a grandmother. Grammie. Gram. Gramster. She was fiercely proud of her two beloved, intelligent, handsome, funny, respectful, kind grandsons Jonah Michael Sargent Faulkner and Lorcan Colum Coen Sargent. In their last conversations, Carol and Lorcan traded more music suggestions: he, Dylan’s Blonde On Blonde; and she, anything Leonard Cohen ever did. Jonah told her that the pendant she gave him is his constant reminder of her love and support and the lessons she taught him. Greydie and Cara reminded her that she raised two amazing humans who raised two more with her help. Carol’s children and grandchildren wish they could relate all of the funny, quirky, wise, sometimes hard-to-hear, and always intended-with-great-love things their mother/grandmother said and did. She loved Scrabble. She was really good at it, too. Greydie once claimed that she could crochet a battleship. Her hair was purple (on purpose). She was very proud of her Scottish heritage. She really wants you to plant milkweed for the monarchs (or at least stop killing it). And STOP trying to ban/burn/blacklist books and libraries. Dammit. Carol is survived by her children and grandchildren; her remarkably gracious sister Marie MacDougall, whose good humor, good will, and unconditional love save and celebrate so many of our days; several nieces and nephews; so many friends, all of whom have extended to Carol’s family about 93.7% of the love and support that has gotten them through these past few, short weeks. Carol was predeceased by her parents; her brothers David MacDougall and Raymond MacDougall; and her sister Deanna (MacDougall) Maloney. Carol’s family wants to thank the people at the McClure Miller Respite House. Should you ever have need of such a facility, this one is fantastic. Hands at Home provided us with non-medical, in-home care. Our relationship with them was brief—through no fault of their own!..In fact, they were very compassionate and accommodating about the whole thing. Everyone at the National Life Cancer Treatment Center and Central Vermont Medical Center was fantastic. The Vermont Granite Museum will host Carol’s memorial service on Sunday, July 23rd, 2023, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. For those who wish to do something tangible in honor of Carol's memory, her family suggests planting milkweed; making a donation to Easterseals Vermont; visiting the Vermont Granite Museum and buying a membership; and/or watching the movie Women Talking. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
