Carol Ann (Savard) Gray BARRE — Carol Ann Savard Gray, 75, passed away March 10, 2020, at the Barre Gardens Nursing Home. She had been a resident at the Gardens for the past three years. Born Feb. 8, 1945, Carol was the youngest of six children born to Lucien Savard and Anna Roux of Barre. Carol went to St. Monica School and graduated from Marian High School. She was enrolled at Becker College and received a bachelor’s degree in administrative assistance. After college, Carol worked for the State of Vermont and then at city hall in Barre for 10 years. In the '90s, Carol moved to Gilbert, Arizona, where she worked at Motorola. She returned to Barre in early-2000s. Carol loved weaving. She also loved jewelry metal craft and she loved poodles. She was an avid reader and loved to walk around the city of Barre. Carol was married to Kent E. Gray; they later divorced. They had two children together, Kevin T. Gray of Barre and Matthew C. Gray and wife Megan of Long Beach, California. She was predeceased by her siblings, Conrad Savard, Paul Savard, Delores Savard Partch, Donald Savard and Lucien Savard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Church in Barre, Vermont. Burial will follow in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Barre Town. Extra parking is available in St. Monica parking lot. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont. Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
