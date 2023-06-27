Carol A. Sinclair GRANITEVILLE — Carol Ann Sinclair 82, of Graniteville, Vermont, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023. Carol was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on April 3, 1941 to Frank Arndt Sinclair and Anne Pierson Sinclair. Carol was valedictorian of her high school class of 1959 in Plainfield, Vermont. She went on to study at the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing where she earned a degree as a registered nurse. She then moved to California where she met her husband. They eventually moved to Montreal, Canada where they lived for fifteen years. Carol went back to graduate school in the evenings and earned a Master of Education degree at McGill University. After her divorce, Carol moved back to Vermont, living in South Burlington, working for the Howard Center. Carol was a foster parent, caring for many teens over the years. Carol retired at the age of 70. Carol was an avid reader, she loved to study genealogy, and watching the Expos. Carol is survived by one sister, Martha Belanger of Barre Town, a cousin, George Stevens, three nephews, Thomas Jay Bailey, Richard Friot, and Randall Friot, grandnephews and grandnieces; and very special friends from Montreal she considered family. Carol was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Nancy J. Bailey and Ruth Friot, and nephew, Richie Friot. There will be no funeral or calling hours. Burial will be at the Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier, VT with her parents Frank and Anne Sinclair. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.