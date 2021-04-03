Carol A. DeForge OLEAN, N.Y. — Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Carol A. DeForge, of 1697 Happy Hollow Road, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Olean General Hospital, following an illness. Carol was born on Oct. 18, 1952, in Montpelier, Vermont, and was a daughter of Kenneth and Helen F. Farnsworth Sherman. On April 2, 1976, in Barre, Vermont, she married her husband of 44 years, Elmer J. DeForge Sr., who survives. Carol and her husband, Elmer, moved from Barre, Vermont, to Olean in 2000. She worked at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse as a Certified Nurse's Aide for 14 years until her retirement in 2015. Carol enjoyed going to bingo, but she truly loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. Along with her loving husband, Elmer, Carol is survived by three daughters, Anne (Scott) Hewitt of Olean, Tammy Earle of Barre, Vermont, and Leslie DeForge of Florida; 15 grandchildren, Skylor, Riley, Nolan, Michael, Elmer III, Felicia, Christopher, Jackie, Brittany, Mark Jr., Tyler, Troy, Shannon, Seanna and Travis; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mavis Emmons of Vermont and Diana Richardson of Connecticut; a brother, Kenneth "Stub" (Ruth) Sherman of Vermont; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Carol was predeceased by a son, Elmer J. DeForge Jr., on May 29, 2016; two sisters, Shirley Clark and Isabelle L. Reeves; and a brother, John Sherman. A memorial gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 East State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, 115 East Main St., Allegany, NY 14706.
