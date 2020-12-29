Carmen C. Gale BARRE TOWN — Carmen C. Gale, 87, of West Cobble Hill Road, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, with her family at her bedside, in her home that she built with her late husband, George, when they were first married 66 years ago. Carmen was born in Barre on the first day of spring, March 21, 1933, to the late Romelus Couture and Adrienne (Jacques) Couture. Carmen attended St. Monica Graded School and was a graduate of Spaulding High School, Class of 1951. She graduated from the School of Nursing at the Barre City Hospital where she received her RN. She began her nursing career at the Barre City Hospital and then moved on to work for 20 years as the school nurse at Barre Town Elementary School. On Sept. 6, 1954, she married her husband, George Gale, in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. They built their home on West Cobble Hill Road when it was still a dirt road surrounded by farmland, where they raised their five children. Carmen and George purchased a summer camp on Lake Champlain at the Sand Dunes in Colchester in 1965, where she had the good fortune of spending the entire summer when school was out of session and on into retirement. She enjoyed inviting family and friends to the lake and the friends she had there. Her kitchen table was the site of many a late-night dominoes game. Carmen was a very active member of St. Monica Catholic Church of Barre and assisted in many holiday decorations. One of her big passions was to plan and coordinate family reunions in the summer and again around Christmas at venues that were large enough for the forever growing Couture family. Carmen and George would spend several weeks each winter at her sister Rita Hess’s home in Florida, where they were often joined by Carmen’s sister, Annette, and her husband, Bill Hernandez. All were best friends. Among many of Carmen’s interests was her love for sewing and crafts. She enjoyed ushering at the Barre Opera House and was a volunteer with Central Vermont Adult Basic Education. Her love of dominoes and the occasional trip to the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino were all about her love for the other people sitting around the table. She loved to travel with her husband camping and on cruises, to her brother-in-law Bill’s homeland in Puerto Rico and to visit her son, Steven, when he was stationed in Hawaii. She loved to read and do her morning Sudoku to keep her mind sharp and wouldn’t stop until she got it right. Carmen is survived by her children, Steven Gale of Barre, Vermont, Lorna Michaud of Colchester, Vermont, Glenn Gale and his wife, Sandy, of Barre, Vermont, and Eddie Gale of Johnson, Vermont; as well as 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Rita Hess of Miami, Florida; brothers, Armand Couture of Barre, Vermont, Robert Couture and his wife, Mary Ann, of East Barre, Vermont, Roger Couture of Barre Town and John Couture and of Montpelier, Vermont; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband George; her son, David L. Gale; her sisters, Annette Hernandez and Jane Couture; and sisters-in-law, Armand's wife Janet, Roger's wife Vickie and John's wife Sue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the spring to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carmen’s memory may be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice Inc., 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
