Carmen C. Gale rites BARRE TOWN — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Carmen C. Gale, 87, of Barre Town was held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Carmen passed away on Dec. 23, 2020. Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant. Organist and vocalist Rosemary Badeau accompanied soloist Sue Walbridge in the hymns, “Lord of All Hopefulness,” “Alleluia,” "The Servant Song,” ”Song of Farewell" and ”My Shepherd Will Supply My Needs." The song “Ave Maria” was sung by soloist Sue Walbridge. Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by great-granddaughter Hazel Kane and the reading of the New Testament was read by granddaughter Candace Gale. Father Forman read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Words of remembrance were shared by daughter Lorna Gale Michaud. Pallbearers were her grandchildren, Justin Michaud, Nick Michaud, Morgan Kane, Ashley Jones, Andrew Gale and Kyle Gale. Burial followed in St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Lower Websterville where Father Forman read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. White roses were placed on the casket by family and friends. A prayer service was held Friday evening by Father Forman at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the Canadian Club in Barre for a time of fellowship and luncheon. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
