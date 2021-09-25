Carmella M. Tomasetto MONTPELIER — Carmella Maryanne Tomasetto passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 18, 2021. She was born on June 24, 2021, and brought so much pride and joy to her mommy, daddy and big brother. Carmie was such a beautiful little bundle of joy and had such a unique personality that would make anyone’s heart melt the second she made eye contact with you and smiled. She had just begun smiling, cooing and giggling. She loved cuddling with her family and the family dog, Paisley, taking warm baths, and going for walks in her stroller. Carmie is survived by her parents, Meghan McGregor and Joey Tomasetto; her big brother, Ryder Elie; as well as her grandparents, David and Colleen Magne and Mary Sgroi; her uncle, Nathan Magne and partner Valerie Mitchell; along with other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ralph Branon. A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602, at 11 a.m. There will be a graveside service in Green Mount Cemetery immediately following. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The March of Dimes organization
