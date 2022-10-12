Carmelita Violette WILLIAMSTOWN — Carmelita “Carm” Rock Brown Violette, 88, of Vermont Route 14 passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. Born on May 30, 1934, in Burlington, she was one of thirteen children of Arthur and Nancy (Davis) Rock, Sr. Carm attended Cathedral Elementary School in Burlington and Mount Saint Mary High School. She entered the Convent (Sisters of Mercy) in her senior year of high school. She became Sister Maria Goretti and attended the University of Vermont and graduated with a degree from Trinity College. Carm left the convent in 1968. She taught school for 43 years at Cathedral Elementary School in Burlington, St. Monica’s Elementary School in Barre, St. Mary’s Elementary School in Middlebury and retired from Union Elementary School in Montpelier. Carm spent several summers at Camp Mary Crest, a camp for girls where she taught tennis and modern dancing as well as other activities. She loved crocheting, puzzles, and camping with her family and friends as well as long Sunday rides. On October 20, 1970, she married Clifford S. Brown. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre where they raised one daughter Crista. Clifford passed away in 2003. In her spare time, Carm wrote and directed her version of musical operettas of Wizard of Oz and Snow White among others while teaching. On April 16, 2005, she married Joseph E. Violette. Following their marriage, they made their home in Williamstown until 2010 when they moved to New Port Richie, Florida before returning to Williamstown in 2018. Joseph passed away in 2021. Survivors include her daughter, Crista Ordway and her husband, Ned; her stepdaughters Sandy LaForest and Kathy Brown; her stepsons William Violette, Randall Violette and his partner, Matt Bennedetto, and Christopher Violette and his wife, Cara; her grandchildren Sidney Ordway, Alexandra Ordway, Jessica LaForest and her fiancé Jeffrey Jay, Corinne Wedge and her husband, Donnie, Stuart and his wife, Kelsy, Shannon Violette, Alicia Violette, Emily Violette, Isaac Goss, Katie Goss, Aiden Lemieux, and Lydia Lemieux, her great grandson Christian LaForest and her sisters Sister Janet Rock, R.S.M., and Pauline Adams as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands Clifford Brown and Joseph Violette, her brothers Arthur Jr., Vernon, Frederick, James and Thomas, her sisters Mary, Monica, Nancy, Theresa, and Jean, her stepchildren Sandra Violette, Jill Violette and Donald Violette and her granddaughter Heather LaForest. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
