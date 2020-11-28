Carlyle “Skip” Ferno WASHINGTON — Carlyle "Skip" Ferno, 82, of Sun City, Arizona, originally from Washington, Vermont, went home to be with the Lord Nov. 6, 2020, after a brief illness. He was with his wife, Nancy, and family at home just as he wished. Born May 25, 1938, he was the son of Earl and Altheda (Bailey) Ferno. He was an electrician who served many people with great pride. He loved telling stories of how things were when he was growing up. He was known and liked by many friends and families. He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Nancy (Weed) Ferno; children, Trish and friend (Doug Ferris), Wayne Ferno and friend (Penny Gallison); daughter-in-law, Donna Ferno; extended family, Jodi (Jason) Pecor, Paul DuBray and friend (Alain Lecloux), Sara Strine (Bill), Deanna DuBray; siblings, Richard (Sandra) Ferno, Larry (Nancy) Ferno, Anna Rose (Raymond) Pouliot, Gordon (Sandy) Ferno, Margaret (Tommy) Jarvis; grandchildren, James (Heather) Verdon, Eric Verdon and fiancée (Rachel Fisher), Nikol (Eric) Ware, Jaymi Ferno, Mason Ferno and friend (Brooke Avery), Logan Ferno and friend (Dean Touchette). He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents; and his beloved son, Earl Ferno; two nephews; and a brother-in-law, Kermit Weed. Donations can be made in his name to a charity of your choice. Service will be at the convenience of the family.
