Carlene (Quesnel) McManis BOW, N.H. — Carlene Marie (Quesnel) McManis, a resident of Bow, New Hampshire, and The Villages, Florida, peacefully passed into eternal life on Dec. 22, 2020, surrounded by her husband and son, following a period of declining health due to congestive heart failure. Born May 23, 1938, in Montpelier, Vermont, she was the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Bruno) Quesnel. She graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1956 and Vermont Junior College in 1958. On Oct. 22, 1960, she married Richard McManis (“Dick” or “Mickey” to many), in St. Augustine’s Church, Montpelier, Vermont. They were blessed with wonderful memories and journeys, traveling throughout the U.S. and internationally on many occasions and meeting numerous people who became lifelong friends. They were most proud of celebrating 60 years of marriage this past October 2020. Following a relocation to Concord, New Hampshire, in 1962, Carlene was a stay-at-home mom in her early years, and later worked for the Concord School District as a guidance assistant and registrar at Concord High School for 22 years. She truly enjoyed interacting and helping students and remained in close contact with her cherished network of coworkers (“The Girls”) from her retirement in 1999 until present. She valued her lifelong relationships with her Class of 1956 high school friends and stayed connected with many over the years as they celebrated reunions and life experiences. Upon retiring, Carlene enjoyed volunteering. As an accomplished pianist, she played piano for the elderly in nursing homes and sang tenor with the Suncook Valley Chorale. She was a 45+ year active parishioner of Christ the King Parish in Concord, and served as choir member, Pastoral Council member, minister of communion, sacristan, lector, money counter, bereavement and parish activities committee member, and enjoyed the Forever Young Group. She was a longtime member of The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, serving as recording secretary for many years. She shared a great love and appreciation for the Carmelite Sisters and was a member of the Carmelite Guild. Additional volunteer groups she assisted were The Capital Region Food Program, The Concord Elk’s Emblem Club and the Parents of Murdered Children. She was a loyal donor to many charitable organizations, notably supporting the mission and works of the Diocese of Manchester, the Carmelites and the Concord Hospital. Since 2005, Carlene and Dick enjoyed wintering in Florida and their many friends, fun activities and lifestyle in The Villages. She continued her ministry as a lector at St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Summerfield, Florida. Her card group ladies were especially close, as were her dear friends who faithfully gave her strength during these past difficult months. First and foremost for Carlene was her faith. A cornerstone of who she was, her devotion guided her daily actions and beautifully illuminated her spirit for anyone who was in her presence. She touched and impacted many lives in a truly loving, caring and forever lasting way, and for that, she will be immensely missed. Her quick wit and infectious humor will always be remembered, as will her simplicity, generosity and compassion. In addition to her parents, Carlene was predeceased by a twin brother, Carl, in 2004; and a son, Brian, in 1998. As the matriarch of her family, survivors include her husband, Richard; a son, Steven McManis of Bow, New Hampshire; two brothers, Stephen Quesnel and his wife, Lynda, of Torrington, Connecticut, and John Quesnel and his wife, Linda, of Falmouth, Massachusetts; a very special cousin who she considered a sister, Mary Scholl and her husband, Gary, of Temple, New Hampshire; several cousins, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Calling hours: Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main St., Concord, New Hampshire. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 31, at 1:30 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 72 South Main St. Concord, New Hampshire. Livestream details: Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on YouTube via this link https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristtheKingNH/featured Burial will follow in the spring in Green Mount Cemetery, Montpelier, Vermont. Carlene’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Concord Hospital Cardiac Associates and the nursing staff of the cardiac unit for their expertise and care; the staff of the Concord Hospital Trust for their ever-present empathy and support; The Home Hospice Unit of the CRVNA; and all those friends and family members who extended their never-ending love and sustenance to her during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The McManis Family Endowment for Charitable Health Care at the Concord Hospital, c/o Concord Hospital Trust, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, New Hampshire.
