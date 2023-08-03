Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.