Carl H. Lupton BETHEL — Carl H. Lupton, affectionately known as Carlos, age 66, died on Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after suffering a tragic electric bicycle accident. He was born on February 17, 1957 in West Grove, Pennsylvania; son of the late Erma S. Lawrence and James F. Lupton. After coming to Vermont as a child with younger sister Jennifer to visit their father on holidays and school and summer vacations Carlos fell in love with Vermont and the Bethel Gilead road. There he established many lifelong friendships and a love of the outdoors. A graduate of Christiana High School in Delaware, he won numerous awards for scholastic excellence including being ranked in the top ten in the United States in mathematics. He was a vital member of the varsity soccer team winning the Delaware State Championship his junior year as captain and goalkeeper. Always the avid traveler Carlos spent many a winter in Florida and Jamaica as well as navigating various countries in South America in the late seventies and eighties. A house painter and builder by profession Carlos was a jack of all trades. He held degrees in mathematics and education from Castleton State College in Vermont and was contracted privately and in the Vermont school system as a math tutor. He was also a musician, licensed massage therapist, author, community volunteer and a longtime resident of Bethel Vermont. Carlos will definitely be remembered and greatly missed by many. He is survived by his sister Jennifer Carrington, brother-in- law Roy Carrington, three aunts, many cousins and a host of friends. A funeral service will be held for Carlos will be held in the field near the intersection of Gilead Brook Road and MacIntosh Hill Road with a potluck / celebration of life following, the service date is the 19th of August at 11:00 am. WE LOVE YOU CARLOS!
