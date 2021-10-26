Carl A. Martin WILLIAMSTOWN — Carl A. Martin passed away at home on Oct. 14, 2021. Carl was born Aug. 9, 1934, in South Royalton, Vermont. He graduated from South Royalton High School in 1954. He married Rebecca A. “Becky” Howe. She was his loving wife for 60 years, passing away six years ago. In 1968, Carl settled the Martin Farm on Baptist Street in Williamstown, Vermont, with his wife and three sons. Bruce, his oldest son, were partners on the farm and took it over 30 years later. Bruce later had Carl’s grandson, Zeb, whom he loved to hunt with. He thought of his granddaughter, Jessie, like a daughter he never had. A great-granddaughter, Grace, and Macala, who helped care for Carl, gave him his first great-great-granddaughter. His grandson, Luke, took over the Martin farm. Carl’s son, Mark, who was a traveling chef, came home to help care for his parents. Carl worked with his son, Jeffrey, as a carpenter restoring homes and at Bombardier. Carl also has a grandson, Jeremey, and a great-grandson, Devin. Carl enjoyed hunting, going to auctions, making crafts and selling them at fairs with his wife, Becky. He was a big part of the town church and held several town official positions. He was looked up to and loved by all, his family and friends and the people he worked with. He will be greatly missed. A scattering of his cremated remains will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the West Hill Cemetery in Williamstown, Vermont. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is assisting with arrangements.
