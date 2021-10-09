Carissa M. Lovely BARRE - Carissa Maria Lovely, 57, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Sept. 24, 2021. Carissa was born to Stanley and Sally (Perron) Folsom on Aug. 27, 1964, in Barre City. During the school year, she would live in Milton, with her parents, where she attended school and graduated from Milton, where her father was a teacher. Carissa also attended Burlington High School for two semesters after graduation from high school for culinary arts. In the summertime, Carissa would live in Marshfield with her parents in their summer home. Carissa loved painting pictures as well as drawing by hand. She had a true passion for art. When she was not painting, she could be found in her garden during the spring and summer afternoons. Her husband, David, says she had a “green thumb.” Carissa was very particular about how her garden looked and how it came out, so everything had to be “just right.” Carissa also loved cats. She loved her two cats at home, Mama and Baby. Carissa worked at Hutchinson Gardens in Plainfield, and as a certified nursing assistant at Berlin Health & Rehab in Berlin for 17 years until she had to retire due to arthritis. Carissa was predeceased by her father, Stanley Folsom in 2018. She is survived by her husband, David Lovely; her daughter, Grace Marie Lovely-Wells, of Williston; her mother, Sally Folsom, of Marshfield; and her brother, Steven R. Folsom, of Arlington, Virginia. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
