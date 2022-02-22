Carissa L. Smith NORTH RANDOLPH — Carissa L. Smith, 80, of North Randolph, died Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home, after living with Alzheimer’s for the past several years. She was born March 31, 1941, in Hanover, New Hampshire, the daughter of George and Dorothy (Erskine) Sawyer. Carissa married Donald A. Smith on Aug. 8, 1958. She was a devoted and hard-working homemaker and bookkeeper for the farm, who cared deeply for her family, always putting their needs ahead of her own. She enjoyed quilting, caring for the calves on the farm, traveling and RV camping across the U.S. and Newfoundland. Carissa and Donald were seasonal campers at River Meadow Campground. She is survived by her husband, Donald; sons, Gerald “Jerry” Smith II, of North Randolph, Michael A. Smith, of Richford; daughter, Donna Carpenter, of Royalton; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Donald Sawyer; and grandparents, Wesley and Bessie Sawyer. There are no calling hours. A private graveside service will take place later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association at: alz.org or Visiting Nurse and Hospice at: donate.VNHcare.org. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
