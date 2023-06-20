C. Scott Helman WILLIAMSTOWN — C. Scott Helman, 73, of Gilbert Road passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with his family at his bedside. Born on February 19, 1950, in Greensburg, PA, he was the son of Charles and Helen (Komisak) Helman. He attended Grapeville Elementary School and graduated from Hempfield High School in Jeannette, PA before attending West Virginia Wesleyan College where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in art education. Later, he received his Master of Education degree from Southern New Hampshire University. On June 7, 1975, he married Charlene Goodell in Littleton, New Hampshire. Following their marriage, they made their home in the central Vermont area – Northfield, Barre and then Williamstown. He was a member of the Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre where he served as a trustee and was active in the choir and praise band. He was also a member of the Covenant Hills Christian Camp, where he chaired the site committee and directed many camps. Scott was employed as an Art Teacher at Williamstown Middle High School from 1974 until 1997 when he joined the staff at the Northfield Middle High School from where he retired in 2012. In addition to teaching, he also served as a baseball, softball, and soccer coach and as a class and yearbook advisor. He was adored by hundreds of former students who enjoyed his incredible sense of humor and lessons about life. Many students returned to thank him for having a significant impact on their lives. Scott had an enormous presence and a huge, generous heart. He could befriend anyone and had a joke for every situation. He enjoyed making music in his old man rock band and listening to the oldies. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and liked to spend his time gardening and caring for his home. He had a creative mind and enjoyed making art with many mediums. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends. He is survived by his wife, Charlene Helman; his daughters Sarah Helman and Rachel Kennedy and her husband, Michael; his five grandchildren Wesley, Willet, Charles (Charlie), Leighton, and Lincoln; his sister Sharon Sparks and her husband, Rick; his sister-in-law Rita Blackadar and her husband, John; his brother-in-law Craig Goodell and his wife, Barbara; his brother-in-law Scott Goodell and his wife, Sue Adler; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Perry and Eschol Goodell as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Hedding United Methodist Church, 40 Washington Street, Barre, VT 05641. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Hedding United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
