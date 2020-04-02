C. Jean Matthews MONTPELIER — C. Jean Matthews, 95, passed away peacefully and in the comfort of her daughters, Karen and Gail, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020. Born in Derby, Connecticut on June 9, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Skurat) Windisch. On June 14, 1947, Jean married Miles A. Matthews in New Haven, Connecticut. Miles predeceased Jean on March 30, 2004. A lifelong learner, education was an important part of Jean’s journey through life. A 1941 graduate of Ansonia (Connecticut) High School, Jean continued her education attending New Haven State Teacher’s College from 1941-43 and Simmons College from 1943-44. In 1944 she joined the United States Cadet Nursing Corp, a program signed into law in 1943 to help train nurses to alleviate the nursing shortage due to World War II. From 1944-47 she trained at the Waterbury (Connecticut) Hospital School of Nursing where she received her RN degree. Wanting to complete her bachelor of science degree, Jean graduated from New Haven State Teacher’s College (now Southern Connecticut State University) and received her Master’s Degree in education from Southern Connecticut State College and her 6th year graduate degree from Fairfield (Connecticut) University Jean was employed as a part-time training teacher for students at Southern Connecticut State College and worked for 30 years as an educator and administrator at the Bethany (Connecticut) Community School. She was named Bethany’s first “Teacher of the Year” in 1985. Jean enjoyed traveling, visiting Alaska and National Parks especially Bryce Canyon and Yellowstone; and attending Elderhostels studying art and history. She enjoyed ice skating with her family. She was an avid reader, gifted knitter and crocheter, making afghans, shawls and scarves for many family members and friends. Jean was very interested in genealogy and devoted time researching her and her husbands’ families. She even wrote memories for family members. She designed and built her own ranch style home with her husband and took great enjoyment in helping family and friends with home improvement projects. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and her enjoyment in spending time with her family. Jean held memberships with the Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut, the Bethany (Connecticut) Historical Society and the Vermont Historical Society. She was an original member of the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier. Jean is loved and mourned by her daughters, Karen Matthews of Montpelier and Gail Matthews of Whately, Massachusetts; and her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Windisch. She is predeceased by her three brothers, Frederick, John, and Robert Windisch. Karen and Gail would like to extend their deep appreciation for the wonderful care and compassion extended to their Mom by the nursing staff, LNAs and Palliative Care Team at the Central Vermont Medical Center. Services will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia, Connecticut. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to North Branch Nature Center (www.northbranchnaturecenter.org), the Vermont Food Bank (www.vtfoodbank.org), or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (www.cvhhh.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
