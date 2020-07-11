Bryce Kenneth Longe WATERBURY — Bryce Kenneth Longe, age 70, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, at The Manor in Morrisville, Vermont, where he had been a resident for the past six years, due to a severe stroke he had and most recently, cancer. Bryce was born in Burlington, Vermont, on Jan. 7, 1950, the son of Kenneth C. and Bertha Joslyn Longe of Waterbury. Bryce attended schools in Waterbury and graduated from Harwood Union High School. Bryce made his mark in Waterbury while being a parts and service manager for local businesses like Wheeler Chevrolet, Artsma Chevrolet and Mardan Chevrolet. He then branched out into the heavy equipment field and was a parts and service writer for Interstate Equipment in Montpelier, Vermont. Bryce loved to spend his summers at his camp at Lakeview Campground in Eden, Vermont, sitting on his deck, drinking a cold beer and greeting everyone with a wave and helping campers out in the park when they had problems with almost anything. His camping days encouraged his interest to want to work for RV dealers, which he did: Mekkelsen RV, Vermont Country Campers and Ehlers RV in Essex. He then spent his winters enjoying the warmth of the south breezes at his winter home in Florida after his retirement. He was always working on some type of machinery, whether it be a car, truck, motorcycle or lawnmowers. Whatever needed fixing, he fixed it. Bryce often said his greatest pride and joy was teaching his three sons, Roger, Bryan and Kirk, to do the same things he always did when he was growing up. And not to mention, how happy he was to have his six grandchildren. Bryce is survived by his high school sweetheart, Deb Longe, their three sons, Roger, Bryan and Kirk, all of Waterbury; daughters-in-law, Ami and Amy; six grandchildren, Morgan, Maykaylin, Logan, Anna and twin granddaughters, Brooke and Dakota. He also is survived by two sisters, Drenna Sweet Phillips and husband Jim of Hawaii, Marcia Higgins and husband Harry of Maine; a mother-in-law, Donna Lewis of Huntington, brothers-in-law, Paul Poulin of Waterbury and Billy Lewis of Huntington, sisters-in-law, Susie Poulin of Stowe and Margo Sicely of Waterbury; several nieces and nephews, as well. Bryce was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Bertha Longe of Waterbury; a brother, Roger of Waterbury, and a sister, Anne Charland and husband Rosaire of Rhode Island; and a brother-in-law, Buddy Sweet of Alaska. Due to COVID-19 and Bryce’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held at a later date for the family at their convenience. The family wants to send out a special thank you to all the staff at The Manor in Morrisville for taking such outstanding and loving care of Bryce while he was there and to his physician, Allison Christie. Words can’t express our appreciation. If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Bryce’s honor, please do so to the Boston Children’s Hospital, Cardiology, Boston, MA; Vermont Cancer Society; or one of your choice. Arrangements made by Perkins-Parker Funeral Home, Waterbury, Vermont. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
