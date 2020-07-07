Bryan L. Merrill BARRE — It is with great sadness that the family of Bryan Lee Merrill announces his passing on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with his family at his side. Born on April 19, 1948, in Barre City, he was the son of Dorian and Doreen (Ladd) Merrill. Because of an injury at birth, he lived his life with severe developmental delays. As a child, he attended Lincoln Elementary School, which he would always remind you of when you drove by. He also attended Green Mountain School in Montpelier. Bryan had never complained about his delays and inabilities; instead, he focused on the important things we should all remember: God, family, friends and nature. He loved his tea time, his suitcoats and clothes of any kind. Bryan took great pride in always looking his best. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and his shows. As a child, Bryan loved Christmas – the family had little, but mom and dad always had a beautiful tree with gifts underneath. His love of Christmas was, no doubt, a religious one, as well. Throughout his life, Bryan had so many good experiences, meeting so many loving people and friends along the way. Thanks to all of you, too many to name. Survivors include his sister, Charlene (Merrill) Jennett and husband Raymond C. of Barre Town; his brothers. Kenneth Merrill and longtime friend Cathy of Northfield, Douglas Merrill and wife Rhonda of Graniteville, and Charles Merrill and wife Carol of Barre and Leland, North Carolina; his nieces and nephews, Justina Jennett of Swanton, Jennifer Jennett Edwards of Concord, New Hampshire, Justin Jennett of Barre Town, Logan Merrill, Skylar O’Riordan and Ryan Merrill, all of Barre, Gary “Punkin” Merrill Jr. of Duxbury, Douglas Merrill of Barre, Felicity Porter of Florida, and Mayda Minsk of North Carolina; his aunts and uncles, Beatrice Sainz of East Barre, Claire Ladd of Berlin, and Kenneth Ladd of New Jersey; as well as many special cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Bradley Deane Merrill, Dorian “Gary” Merrill Jr. and wife Laurel (Brown) Merrill; his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Doris (Bullock) Ladd; paternal grandparents, Clinton and Bessie (Hunton) Merrill; his aunts and uncles, Melvin Ladd, Henry and Viola (Ladd) Gray, Manual Sainz, Stanley and Ethelyn (Merrill) Morse, Deane and Priscilla Merrill, Leonard and Elaine (Robtoy) Hoadley, and Vera Merrill. The rescheduled graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Silver Towers Camp, 56 Silver Towers Road, P.O. Box 166, Ripton, VT 05766. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
