Bryan L. Merrill rites BARRE — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Bryan L. Merrill, 71, was held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. Rev. Gordon Wells, pastor of the East Barre Congregational Church, led the service and offered the committal prayers. Pastor Wells’ wife, Sue Wells, sang the hymns “Christ, Be Our Light” and “Be Still My Soul” and the prerecorded song “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother” by the Hollies was played. Members of the congregation shared memories of Bryan. Following the service, family and friends gathered at the Barre Lodge of Elks #1535 for a time of sharing and refreshments. Arrangements were by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
