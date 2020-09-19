Bruce W. Lamell Sr. MELROSE, Ore. — Bruce W. Lamell Sr., 74, of Melrose, Oregon, passed away in his home of 30+ years at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born Jan. 17, 1946, in Barre, Vermont, to Ralph E. Lamell I and Isabelle A. (Kellogg) Lamell. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Ralph, and mother, Isabelle; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Shangraw; and a son, Bruce Wayne Lamell Jr. Bruce is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ingrid (Brien) Lamell; his older sister, Shelby A. Blow of East Barre, Vermont; and his two remaining children, Neil Pecor and wife Theresa, their son, Gabe, of Glide, Oregon, and Ralph Lamell and wife Heidi from Camas Valley who have five children, Zach, Jasmine, Amber, Elizabeth and Seth. Bruce also has two grandchildren living in Vermont, Bryonna Lamell and Bruce W. Lamell III and wife Jennifer, and his great-grandchildren, Summer and Aria of Bethel, Vermont. Bruce has many nieces, nephews and additional family who loved and cared for him. Serving with the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas, Bruce was a Vietnam veteran who continued service through two deployments and being listed as missing in action. Departing the service in 1972, his awards included the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal 7th Award w/“V” Device (Heroism), Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Purple Heart, Vietnam Civil Actions Unit Award, Marksman Badge. His hobbies included gold mining/dredging, watching westerns, discussing politics, and the television show Ridiculous. Bruce enjoyed traveling with one of their campers or RVs, fishing, hunting, watching his son, Neil, continue his passion for the racetrack, and loved his casino visits and family; most of all, he loved his wife. A burial and honors will take place in the Roseburg, Oregon, National Cemetery, Roseburg VA campus.
