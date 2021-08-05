Bruce W. Judd BARRE CITY – The service to honor and celebrate the life of Bruce Whitcomb Judd, 88, was held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in the Barre Congregational Church. He passed away on July 26, 2021. Rev. Leigh McCaffrey, Pastor of the Church, welcomed the congregation and led the service. Words of remembrance were offered by Rev. David Vanderlinde-Abernathy, a longtime colleague. Organist Eric Tuper-Giles accompanied the congregation in the hymn, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”. A special musical offering in honor of Bruce was given by Eric Tuper-Giles and Linda Copping. The casket bearers were his sons, Brian Judd and Chris Judd; his nephews Whit Judd and Tim Gendron; and friends of the family Burnie Allen and Kevin Bailey. His honored friends included Gary Allen, Norman Dion, Francis Wilken, David Johns, Ronnie Williamson, Bernie Scott, Donald Murray, Barry Eastman, Ed Ferrari, Sr., and Don Bullard. After the service, interment took place in Hope Cemetery in Barre with full military honors, next to his beloved wife. The folded American flag was presented to his son, Brian Judd. Food, fellowship, and a time of memory followed at the American Legion Hall, Post #10 of Barre. Prior to calling hours at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, on Monday evening, Bruce’s home lodge, Granite Masonic Lodge #35 of Barre presented the Masonic Memorial Service in his honor. Worshipful Master was David Sanguinetti, Senior Warden was Palmer Martin, Junior Warden was Russ Slora, and Chaplain was Donald Murray. Several members of Granite Masonic Lodge #35 were in attendance.
