Bruce W. Cornell WASHINGTON — Bruce W. Cornell, 64, a long-time resident passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at UVM Medical Center surrounded by his family. Born on July 29, 1958, in Randolph, he was the son of Clifton and Betty (Thomas) Cornell. He attended elementary school in East Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served with distinction until he was honorably discharged. On August 16, 1997, he married Annette Jean. She passed away in 2007. On April 29, 2016, he married Doreen Keefe. Bruce made snowshoe furniture with his father and wife, Annette. He also worked in several restaurants throughout his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing – he was an avid outdoorsman, as well as camping. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his daughters Christina and Elizabeth as well as all of his grandchildren and his special dog named Shadow. Earlier in his life, he made a brief appearance in the movie, “Man with a Plan”. Survivors include his wife Doreen Cornell; his daughters Christina Cornell and her partner, Ricky Davis and Elizabeth Keefe Brown and her husband, Zachary, all of Barre; his grandchildren Zachary, Harper, Xavier, Geneva, and Indigo; his sisters Brenda Archer and her husband, Alan of Milton, Florida; Valerie Cornell Webster of St. Johnsbury, Vermont; and Laura Cornell and her daughter, Lia of Williamstown, Vermont as well as his in-laws Don and Donna Dick. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Annette Cornell. A celebration of life service to honor Bruce will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his family at 18 Queen Street, Barre, VT 05641.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.