Bruce R. Pratt BARRE — It's with much sadness and heavy heart to announce that Bruce Robert Pratt, of 6 Short St. in Barre, Vermont, was taken from us by the Lord on July 11, 2021, from complications of diabetes. Bruce was born on March 30, 1955, in Barre, Vermont, to parents Richard Pratt (deceased 1996) and Elaine Pratt (deceased 2011), of East Barre, Vermont. Bruce grew up in East Barre and was a graduate of Spaulding High School in the class of 1973. Bruce leaves behind two daughters, Crystal Donald and fiancé Ryan Chase, of Morristown, Vermont, and Michelle Black and husband Jonathan along with two granddaughters, Paige and Leah Black, of Waterbury Center, Vermont. Bruce also leaves two brothers, Dan Pratt, of Northfield, Vermont, and Peter Pratt, of Somersworth, New Hampshire; along with several nieces and nephews, Peter Pratt Jr., of Randolph, Vermont, Cory and Courtney Bailey, of New Sharon, Maine, Kasi Pratt and fiancé Branin Blodgett, of Winterport, Maine, Kalli Bailey and fiancé Chris McConnell and Caleb Pratt, of Canaan, Maine. Bruce was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved to go hiking and camping.
