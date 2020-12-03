Bruce Emerson Lorimer BARTON — On Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, Bruce Emerson Lorimer, loving father, grandfather and friend, passed away at the age of 71. Bruce was born on Jan. 8, 1949, in Beebe, Vermont, to Audrey Webb, raised by Arthur and Florence Lorimer. He enlisted in the Army on Aug. 14, 1968. Upon discharge from the Army, he spent years doing several different jobs, construction being his favorite. After a work accident in 1987, Bruce spent his time doing the things he loved surrounded by the people he loved. He had a keen knack for detailing cars and helping those around him with small building projects. He was an avid bird watcher, loved football and NASCAR. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and family. He is survived by daughter Corinna Lorimer and husband Gary Lee of Kanas City, Missouri; daughter Christie Latour and partner Tom Yefchak II, granddaughter Abby Latour and grandson Thomas Yefchak III, of Berlin, Vermont. He is also survived by sisters, Corwyn Fagan of Beebe Plains, and Deborah Smith of Derby; brothers, Steve Lorimer, of Barton, Shane Benway and wife Linda of West Charleston, and Brian Benway and wife Kelley of Derby Line; and his beloved birds, Buddy and Little Guy; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Bruce was preceded in death by parents Arthur and Florence Lorimer, Audrey Webb and Cecil Benway (Bonnie); sisters, Stella McCormick, Leah Kittredge and husband David; brothers, Rodney and wife JoAnne, Wendell and wife Betty, Collyn Lorimer; brother-in-law Peter Fagan, and sister-in-law Myrtle Lorimer. Arrangements are being made by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
