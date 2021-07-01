Bruce B. Blake PLAINFIELD — Bruce B. Blake, 81, of Plainfield, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home with his loving wife by his side. There will be no calling hours. A service to honor and celebrate Bruce’s life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. There is extra parking across the street in St. Monica’s parking lot. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
