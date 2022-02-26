Bruce A. Joslyn BARTON — Bruce A. Joslyn lost his battle with Alzheimer's Feb. 10, 2022. He was surrounded by his family at the Northeast Vermont Nursing Home in St. Johnsbury. He was born Nov. 9, 1952, to Douglas and Eleanor Joslyn, of Waterbury, Vermont. He graduated from Harwood Union High School in 1970. In that same year, he married his wife of 52 years, Brenda Stearns. He went on to become a Master Electrician by the age of 21 and then obtained his Associate degree in Electrical Engineering at VTC in his 30s. He worked with his father as an electrical contractor until Doug's retirement, and then on his own. Bruce also loved working with wood of any kind or manner. He worked for The Spinning Wheel making unique end tables, spinning wheels and other furniture. From there, Bruce and Brenda learned to sculpt with chainsaws, starting their own business, Pine Tree Creations. After some time, his love of electrical brought him back to the trade. He was hired by Benoit Electric, where he worked for 25+ years. Bruce also loved farming. He kept a hobby farm with his family for many years. He loved all aspects of farming, growing fruit and vegetables, as well as cows, horses, pigs, and chickens. When not working or farming, he loved to read. He made time every day for his love of literature. Bruce is survived by his wife, Brenda Joslyn, of Barton, Vermont.; son, Gordon and his wife, Sheila, of North Carolina; daughter, Tammy and her husband, Steven Turco, of Cavendish, Vermont; sisters, Lynda Joslyn, of Maryland, Carma and her husband, Gus Flowers, of Roxbury, Vermont; granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters, Karen Sandretto and Pamela Joslyn. At this time, there will be no services but a celebration of life will be held June 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Waterbury Fish and Game Club. Please come share your love and stories of Bruce. To honor his memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be made to the family at https://obits.csnh.com/bruce-joslyn or on the Cremation Society of New Hampshire homepage.
