Brice I. Stygles WEST BERLIN — Brice I. Stygles, 89, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, after a long illness. He was born in Morrisville on Nov. 20, 1930, one of 12 children, the son of Nelson and Glenna (Adams) Stygles. He married the love of his life, Bertha Diemer, in Barre on Oct. 14, 1950. He had been a member of the Vermont Army National Guard. Brice had worked as automobile mechanic, owned and operated his own auto body shop in Berlin, drove school bus, Vermont Municipal Equipment Co., and had been the road commissioner for both Berlin and Williamstown. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, RVing, joking with friends, and spending time with his family. He was instrumental in establishing the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department and building the two original Berlin Fire Stations. He was also a life member of the Montpelier Elks #924 and a life member of the Mount Sanai Shrine. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bertha of Berlin; two daughters, Rosemary Morse of Berlin, Barbara Chatfield of Northfield; four grandsons, 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, there are no calling hours. A gathering to celebrate his life will be conducted next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641. Kingston Funeral Home of Northfield assisted with the arrangements.
