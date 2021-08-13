Brian P. Robinson Jr. BARRE — Brian Paul Robinson Jr., age 32, of Barre, Vermont, died at DHMC in Lebanon, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in West Burke, Vermont, the prior day. Brian was born in Newport, Vermont, on May 9, 1989, son to Brian P. Robinson Sr. and Tammy Lyn Hedding. He was raised and educated in Barre City and worked construction early on. Brian was a jack-of-all-trades and an entrepreneur. He loved music and playing guitar and being with family. He absolutely loved his nieces and nephews and wanted a family of his own one day. He had an infectious smile and was loved by all who were lucky enough to be part of his life. He will be missed dearly. Brian is survived by his parents, Tammy Lyn Rushford and husband James, of Barre, his father, Brian P. Sr. and wife Lorna, of Lyndonville; his maternal grandfather, Allan Hedding, of Barre; his paternal grandparents, Carol Camber, of East Haven, and Clayton and Theresa Robinson, of North Carolina; three sisters, Denver Lussier, of Barre, Vermont, Chantelle Greene and husband, Brian, of St. Johnsbury, Jessie Greer, of Beckley, West Virgina; three brothers, Brandon Robinson, of Concord, Vermont, Cody Wyatt, of Northfield, Vermont, Eric Page, of Lyndonville; several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Ingrid Olsen Hedding. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Union Baptist Church, 932 Route 5 in Waterford, Vermont, with Rev. Clifton Bullock officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall/gymnasium. A private burial service for the family will take place in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. There will be no calling hours. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
