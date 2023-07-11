Brian L. Stevens CALAIS - Services for Brian Stevens will be held this Saturday, July 15 at 12:30 pm at the Washington Maple Hill Cemetery. A gathering will be held at Kevin Stevens house in Calais, following the funeral.
