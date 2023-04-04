Brian L. Stevens CALAIS — Brian L. Stevens past away peacefully at his residence, the family farm in Calais, on March 20, 2023. Leaving behind his son Matthew Stevens, his two older brothers Rick and Kevin Stevens, two nephews and a niece; Jackson, Chandler and Paige Stevens. He was preceded in death by his parents Mac and Sandra (Brown) Stevens. Brian was born at the Berlin Hospital on August 2nd, 1976 and was raised in Calais where he attended Calais Elementary and U-32 High School. In the later years he tried many different hobby’s and we found he had many hidden talents. Some being wood working, metal fabricating, glass etching and small engine repair. For the last 15 years he lived on the family farm where he grew up and absolutely loved the surrounding nature, forest and family ties. Services will be held at a later date.
