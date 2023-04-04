Brian Hastings CHELSEA — Brian Hastings, 46, passed away unexpectedly March 12, 2023. Born May 8, 1976, son of Janet Hastings King and the late Raymond Hastings. Brian attended school in Randolph and Chelsea. Brian owned and operated Hastings Towing for 11 years. After closing the towing business, he drove truck for Bellavance Trucking. Brian enjoyed cooking out as well as hunting, fishing, camping, vacations with his wife and three kids and spending time with his family. Brian is survived by his wife, Chasity Hastings and their three kids, Heaven, Parker and Kam; his mother, Janet King and stepfather, Bob King; brother Ray Hastings (Ray's girlfriend) Sheri Thomas; a sister Heidi Hastings Jones, and brother-in-law, Casey Jones. Stepsisters Janice and Annette; a stepbrother, Chris; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Too many to name. A celebration of life will be planned for this summer.
