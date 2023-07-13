Brian Hastings CHELSEA — A celebration of life for Brian Hastings will be held on July 22, 2023 at 2 pm for Brian Hastings at his home in Chelsea. Rain date will be July 29, 2023. This will be a cookout event. Bring a chair. Brian past away on March 12, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.