Brian E. Coletti NORTON — Our brother, son and dear friend, Brian E. Coletti, passed away at his home in Norton on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Brian was 55 years old. Brian was born on March 6, 1966, to Aldo A. Coletti and Margaret Gehlbach Sample. He lived in Barre two-thirds of his life and attended Barre City schools graduating from Spaulding High in 1984. He was employed at the Bombardier plant in Barre Town for over 20 years. Later, Brian took his tests to become an electrician and worked for Bates and Murray and then he became self-employed. A dedicated horseshoe player, over the years, he and his father were part of the Barre Horseshoe League. After Brian moved to Norton, he and his father hosted an annual Horseshoe Tourney at Chez Pidgeon Restaurant. A blood donor for many years, he earned his 10-pint pin and he was always very proud that he could donate. Brian was a member of the Barre Mutuo Club and enjoyed many meals and couples pitch games with the love of his life, Lynn. In his spare time, Brian enjoyed gardening of all types and enjoyed sharing tomatoes with his neighbors. Sports were a big part of his life and also, fishing, hunting and four-wheeling. Surprisingly, Bri also enjoyed cooking. Bri’s friendships with people were dedicated and long lasting. His family will miss his smile and his jokes. He was well-loved by everybody who knew him. Survivors include his mother, Margaret Sample and her husband, Richard; his brothers, Aldo L. Coletti, and Mark A. Coletti and his wife, Heather; his nieces, Gabrielle Coletti and her son, Tripp Drinkwine, and also, Emily and Matthew Coletti, Mark and Heather’s children. He was always grateful to have a wonderful Uncle Mike Coletti in his life. He also leaves his stepsister, Kim Sample. He was predeceased by his father, Aldo; and his Aunt Dede and Uncle Eddie Coletti; and the most important person ever in his life, Lynn Zanichkowsky. The graveside service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please support our local Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Barre, VT 05641. Brian had a real soft spot for cats. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
